Exclusive: Oakland's Big New Pot Plan
The City of Oakland is swiftly moving to capitalize on California's historic, state-level medical marijuana regulations with a vast expansion of The Town's cannabis industry permits system. The number of permitted dispensaries could double from eight to sixteen, or the cap on dispensary permits could be eliminated entirely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Meh
|20,776
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|The Wookie
|263
|Missing teen in Richmond
|19 hr
|Fearless in Antioch
|2
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Dudley
|16
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC