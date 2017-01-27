Rare end to murder trial: Man acquitted after Oakland hip-hop artist Boots Riley testifies
An unusual murder trial that depended in part on expert testimony from a hip hop artist about African-American slang and culture came to a surprising end Friday when the jury acquitted one of young men charged in the double homicide. Tearri Richard, 22, was found not guilty in the deaths of Bryan Lang and his father Keith Michael Lang.
