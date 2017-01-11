R&B crooner R. Kelly comes to Oracle Arena in Oakland in support of his album "Buffet."
He's had his controversies, but R. Kelly has fashioned a hugely successful career in music, earning multiple Grammys and other awards as well as selling more than 100 million albums worldwide. The R&B star performs in support of his 13th studio album, 2015's "The Buffet," on Jan. 15 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.
