Pursuit ends with car crash into Oakland homeless encampment

A driver who was being pursued by California Highway Patrol officers crashed his car into a homeless encampment in Oakland this morning, injuring two people at the encampment, according to CHP officials. At around 1:10 a.m., officers attempted to stop a Buick driving recklessly on the eastbound Interstate Highway 80 connector to eastbound Interstate Highway 580, CHP officials said.

