Pursuit ends with car crash into Oakl...

Pursuit ends with car crash into Oakland homeless encampment

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A driver who was being pursued by California Highway Patrol officers crashed his car into a homeless encampment in Oakland this morning, injuring two people at the encampment, according to CHP officials. At around 1:10 a.m., officers attempted to stop a Buick driving recklessly on the eastbound Interstate Highway 80 connector to eastbound Interstate Highway 580, CHP officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why it Matters: Income inequality 1 hr Secret Sources 357
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? 1 hr Secret Sources 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... 23 hr Go Blue Forever 20
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler Sat please help 1
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) Dec 28 Solarman 16
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,799 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,723

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC