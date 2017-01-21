Public Land in Oakland Reclaimed For Community Housing and Services by Homeless Residents, Activists
The group which includes folks living on Oakland streets, activists from #FeedthePeople and #Asians4BlackLives, and various individuals from the community, said that the move-in demonstrates their ability to provide what the City of Oakland cannot to its most vulnerable residents. The encampment will hold a People's Inauguration on Saturday, January 21 at 12 pm, open to individuals who want to work directly on Oakland's housing crisis.
