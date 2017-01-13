Police have not released a motive or made any arrests in the shooting.
Police said Beard, who had addresses in Oakland and Antioch, was hanging out with the other shooting victim and other people in the 9300 block of Sunnyside Street about 1:22 p.m. Thursday when someone began shooting at the group. Beard and the other man were the only ones hit by the gunfire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|1 hr
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Fri
|Local
|5
|Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta...
|Fri
|Local
|3
|Raiders
|Fri
|Local
|4
|Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team...
|Fri
|Local
|5
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 12
|LOL
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC