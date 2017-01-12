Pandora shares up on stronger 4Q outlook, job cut plans
Pandora's stock is climbing Friday after the online radio company provided a stronger fourth-quarter revenue outlook and announced plans to cut approximately 7 percent of its workforce. Pandora said late Thursday that the job cuts, which would exclude Ticketfly, are being done to help trim overall operating costs.
