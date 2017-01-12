Orlando nightclub shooter's widow arrested over attack

The widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter has been arrested by the FBI in connection with the attack, a US law enforcement official said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35371901.ece/9a6df/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ebde33de-49f4-41c4-a016-a334d8e0ae00_I1.jpg The widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter has been arrested by the FBI in connection with the attack, a US law enforcement official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.