Orlando nightclub shooter's widow arrested over attack
The widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter has been arrested by the FBI in connection with the attack, a US law enforcement official said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35371901.ece/9a6df/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ebde33de-49f4-41c4-a016-a334d8e0ae00_I1.jpg The widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter has been arrested by the FBI in connection with the attack, a US law enforcement official said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 min
|Aquarius-wy
|127
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|Classical liberel
|32
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|8 hr
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Sat
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
|Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca...
|Jan 13
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC