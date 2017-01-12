Orlando nightclub shooter's widow arr...

Orlando nightclub shooter's widow arrested over attack

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

The widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter has been arrested by the FBI in connection with the attack, a US law enforcement official said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35371901.ece/9a6df/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ebde33de-49f4-41c4-a016-a334d8e0ae00_I1.jpg The widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter has been arrested by the FBI in connection with the attack, a US law enforcement official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 3 min Aquarius-wy 127
News Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11) 2 hr Classical liberel 32
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) 8 hr Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) Sun Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Sat elmwoodero 8
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Jan 13 Local 5
Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca... Jan 13 Local 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC