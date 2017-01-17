Orlando nightclub gunman's widow pleads not guilty to helping husband

The widow of the Orlando nightclub gunman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of aiding and abetting her husband's support of the Islamic State group and hindering the investigation of the attack that killed 49 people and injured 53 others. Noor Salman, 30, entered her plea in an Oakland, California, courtroom two days after she was taken into custody at the home she shared with her mother in suburban San Francisco.

