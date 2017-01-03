Oakland's Idled Fireboat Imperils Cit...

Oakland's Idled Fireboat Imperils City, Critics Say

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

A key weapon in Oakland's disaster response the city's fireboat is the victim of neglect and budget cuts and its loss leaves the city largely defenseless when a major quake knocks out water mains. As the city examines what went wrong in last month's deadly Ghost Ship fire , an NBC Bay Area investigation reveals other critical gaps in the city's preparedness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Sun Human 177
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Sat Mr Wilson 75
News Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ... Jan 5 inbred Genius 1
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? Jan 3 Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 3
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler Jan 3 RiccardoFire 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... Jan 3 Go Blue Forever 22
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 09 at 2:17PM PST

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,990 • Total comments across all topics: 277,763,448

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC