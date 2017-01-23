Oaklanda s alaMar Kitchen reopens with new service format
Last month when chef Nelson German announced he was going to close and then reopen alaMar Kitchen & Bar in Oakland with a new streamlined, counter-service format, most just saw it as another sign of the times. Minimum-wage increases, higher operating costs and razor-thin profit margins pushed the chef's business model to its breaking point .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
