Oakland will have the most flights it has ever had in its 90-year history.
Oakland International Airport is continuing its spree of new flight additions as passenger traffic has grown, marking the most flights that the airport has had in its 90-year history. This spring, Spirit Airlines will add nonstop service to Baltimore and Detroit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Human
|177
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Sat
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Jan 3
|Go Blue Forever
|22
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC