Oakland: White Elephant Sale's big, popular preview set Sunday
Volunteer Barbara Gex, of Oakland, organizes baking pans at the White Elephant Sale warehouse in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2017. The 58th annual White Elephant Sale will be held March 4-5 at 333 Lancaster Street.
