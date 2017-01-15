Oakland volunteers expected to give b...

Oakland volunteers expected to give back on MLK Jr. Day

Read more: KRON 4

Thousands of people nationwide will participate in a day of service on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Volunteers are expected to help out at the Lakeside Park Gardens at Lake Merritt, Morcom Rose Garden, the Fruitvale District and the Oakland Animal Shelter.

