Oakland volunteers expected to give back on MLK Jr. Day
Thousands of people nationwide will participate in a day of service on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Volunteers are expected to help out at the Lakeside Park Gardens at Lake Merritt, Morcom Rose Garden, the Fruitvale District and the Oakland Animal Shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|15 hr
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Sat
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Fri
|Local
|5
|Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta...
|Fri
|Local
|3
|Raiders
|Fri
|Local
|4
|Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team...
|Fri
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC