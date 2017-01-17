Oakland: Vincent Van Gogh coming to M...

Oakland: Vincent Van Gogh coming to Montclair

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Vincent Van Gogh is coming to Montclair. On Jan. 24, local artist and Van Gogh scholar Marlene Aron will present "The Magic and Mystery of Van Gogh" at the Montclair Branch of Oakland Public Library, sharing with the audience an in-depth journey into this 19th century artist of renown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 18 min Tweet-and-Rump 169
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 6 hr Brittle Fingers 17,460
News Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11) 15 hr Classical liberel 32
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) 22 hr Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) Sun Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Sat elmwoodero 8
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Jan 13 Local 5
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 17 at 12:00AM PST

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC