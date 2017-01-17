Oakland: Vincent Van Gogh coming to Montclair
Vincent Van Gogh is coming to Montclair. On Jan. 24, local artist and Van Gogh scholar Marlene Aron will present "The Magic and Mystery of Van Gogh" at the Montclair Branch of Oakland Public Library, sharing with the audience an in-depth journey into this 19th century artist of renown.
