Oakland teens to get a global perspective as they study abroad
Oakland Unified high school students are spending 11 weeks in Thailand to learn about different cultures as part of a study-abroad program with Tribal Academies. The students tested their travel and comraderie skills with shorter trips, such as this one to Lake Tahoe, before they leaving the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|6 hr
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Fri
|Local
|5
|Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta...
|Fri
|Local
|3
|Raiders
|Fri
|Local
|4
|Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team...
|Fri
|Local
|5
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 12
|LOL
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC