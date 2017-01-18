Oakland students, teachers call for school shut downs for Trump inauguration
Days before Donald Trump is scheduled to take office as President of the United States, a group of teachers and students from Oakland and Berkeley called for the total shut down of schools on Friday in protest. Numerous protests are planned nationwide for Friday and Saturday, including calls for a general strike on Friday, similar to an action in 2011 in the midst of the Occupy Oakland movement.
