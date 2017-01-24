Oakland: 'Steve' the sinkhole repairs underway on Highway 13
Repairs to a sinkhole named "Steve" were still blocking lanes Tuesday morning on Highway 13, but work was expected to be finished by the evening commute, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 10-foot-deep hole in the roadway opened on Monday morning, damaging three cars and causing traffic woes for commuters.
