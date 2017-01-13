Oakland: State superintendent visits ...

Oakland: State superintendent visits innovative science classes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson, for 10 years a science teacher himself, visited Edna Brewer Middle School as school got back in session this year to get a taste of the future of science education. Edna Brewer is one of six schools in the Oakland Unified School District participating in a four-year pilot program to implement the state's Next Generation Science Standards, which are being supported by the Bechtel and Silicon Valley foundations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... 21 hr Local 5
Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca... 21 hr Local 1
NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta... 21 hr Local 3
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... 22 hr Local 7
Raiders 23 hr Local 4
Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team... 23 hr Local 5
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? Jan 12 LOL 5
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC