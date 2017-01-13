Oakland: State superintendent visits innovative science classes
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson, for 10 years a science teacher himself, visited Edna Brewer Middle School as school got back in session this year to get a taste of the future of science education. Edna Brewer is one of six schools in the Oakland Unified School District participating in a four-year pilot program to implement the state's Next Generation Science Standards, which are being supported by the Bechtel and Silicon Valley foundations.
