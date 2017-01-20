Oakland: Serial killer sentenced to life without parole
An Oakland serial killer was sentenced Friday to life without the possibility of parole for killing three women in hammer attacks in 1989 and 1991. Michael Monert, 50, confessed to killing several women after DNA testing in 2012 linked him to the July 28, 1991 slaying of Pamela Sanders, 33, in Oakland.
