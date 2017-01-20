Oakland schools plan special inauguration activities, though student protests likely
In response to "unprecedented political times" as businessman Donald Trump is poised to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, Oakland public schools will be hosting activities and exercises to nurture student voices and educate them about their role in the democratic process. Superintendent Antwan Wilson wrote in a letter to the Oakland Unified School District community today that schools, beyond their role for academic learning, "serve as vital spaces for understanding and processing complex feelings."
