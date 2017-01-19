Oakland schools in stalemate with AC Transit over bus fare funds
Facing a funding shortfall in the millions, Oakland Unified School District decided it would no longer pay AC Transit for supplemental bus service to its schools, a district official said Thursday. The district has, since 1997, paid $2.25 million to the bus agency to provide service to Oakland schools as part of the state's home-to-school transportation program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|48 min
|The Wookie
|226
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|CBee
|15
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,456
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Classical liberel
|32
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC