Oakland: School district orders hirin...

Oakland: School district orders hiring freeze, spending limits

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Outgoing superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District, Antwan Wilson says that the district is instituting a hiring freeze and spending limit protocol mid-year to $25.1 million of cuts out of the district budget mid-year and next school year to fund proposed long-range district investments. Wilson, photographed in the OUSD offices in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, June 27, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09) 4 hr Mishdaddy 144
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Tue Dudley 2
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Jan 7 Mr Wilson 75
News Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ... Jan 5 inbred Genius 1
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? Jan 3 Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 3
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler Jan 3 RiccardoFire 2
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,610 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC