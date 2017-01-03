Oakland: Rising star to kick off 2017...

Oakland: Rising star to kick off 2017 Jazz at Chimes season

7 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Jazz at the Chimes' first concert of 2017 will feature vocalist Kalil Wilson at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Ave., Oakland. In less than a decade, Wilson has become one of the most promising young vocalists of his generation.

