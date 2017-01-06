Oakland Privacy Commission Approves Surveillance Transparency and Oversight Law

UC Berkeley's Catherine Crump addresses the privacy council before last night's vote to approve the surveillance technology law. "Throughout history, surveillance efforts have been used to intimidate and oppress certain communities and groups more than others, including those that are defined by a common race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, income level, sexual orientation, or political perspective...." So begins the preamble to Oakland's Surveillance and Community Safety Ordinance, a sweeping proposed law that would require the city's various departments disclose to the public any new surveillance technologies they plan to acquire and use.

