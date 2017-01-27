Oakland Police Department subject of Sundance documentary
For his documentary "The Force," Oakland filmmaker Peter Nicks had set out simply to "examine the relationship" between the Oakland Police Department and the community it serves. What he couldn't know is that the time-frame he chose - 2014 to 2016 - would turn out to be such a volatile stretch for the overburdened agency with a tangled history of problems that have fueled public distrust and led to federal oversight.
