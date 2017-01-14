Oakland police asking for help finding 3-year-old boy
Police here are asking for the public's help in finding a 3-year-old boy who disappeared Friday morning with a family friend. Dartanian Brooks was last seen in the 10800 block of MacArthur Boulevard with his mother and her friend, Tammy Martin.
