Oakland police asking for help finding 3-year-old boy

14 hrs ago

Police here are asking for the public's help in finding a 3-year-old boy who disappeared Friday morning with a family friend. Dartanian Brooks was last seen in the 10800 block of MacArthur Boulevard with his mother and her friend, Tammy Martin.

