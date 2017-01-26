Oakland penthouse at the Regillus asks $1.1 million
Pirouette back in time inside this grand penthouse, located at 200 Lakeside Drive , bordering Lake Merritt. Much of it has been carefully updated, while most of its period details remain the same.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|24
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Thu
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Thu
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Jan 23
|Dudley
|16
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC