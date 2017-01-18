Oakland: Murder-for-hire inmate takes...

Oakland: Murder-for-hire inmate takes plea deal

14 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Just one day after opening statements in his trial, an inmate accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill two women took a plea deal to avoid more prison time. Anthony Caravalho, 54, was in the Santa Rita County Jail in Dublin in 2015 when he allegedly made the "cruel, calculated, and well-thought out" plan to hire a hit man to kill two women, said prosecutor Matthew Foley in opening statements Tuesday.

