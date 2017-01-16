Oakland: MLK Day draws 1,000 to downt...

Oakland: MLK Day draws 1,000 to downtown for peaceful march and rally

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Several hundred people peacefully marched through downtown Oakland on Monday afternoon to mark the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. The rally began at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in front of Oakland City Hall at 11 a.m., and culminated in a march that circled the downtown and uptown area. Officials estimated about 1,000 people attended the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 7 min Dee Dee Dee 155
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 1 hr Brittle Fingers 17,460
News Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11) 11 hr Classical liberel 32
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) 17 hr Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) Sun Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Sat elmwoodero 8
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Jan 13 Local 5
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,156 • Total comments across all topics: 277,992,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC