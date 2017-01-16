Oakland: MLK Day draws 1,000 to downtown for peaceful march and rally
Several hundred people peacefully marched through downtown Oakland on Monday afternoon to mark the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. The rally began at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in front of Oakland City Hall at 11 a.m., and culminated in a march that circled the downtown and uptown area. Officials estimated about 1,000 people attended the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|7 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|155
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|Classical liberel
|32
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|17 hr
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Sat
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC