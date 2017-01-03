Oakland mayor hires Venus Johnson as new head of public safety
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has named Venus D. Johnson the city's new director of public safety, a position intended to bring principled law enforcement to a city that hasn't had a police chief for seven months. Johnson, 37, is an Oakland native who began her career in the Alameda County district attorney's office, prosecuting homicide and sexual assault cases and bringing Oakland's most violent offenders to trial before moving on to advise Attorney General Kamala Harris in 2014.
