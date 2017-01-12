Oakland Mayor Announces Protections f...

Oakland Mayor Announces Protections for Tenants at DIY Spaces Following Ghost Ship Fire

In the wake of the deadly fire that killed 36 people at Oakland, California's Ghost Ship warehouse in December, DIY arts venues across the country have faced increased pressure from landlords, law enforcement, pro-Trump internet vigilantes , and the public. Today, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf issued an executive order intended to promote safety at DIY spaces while avoiding evictions and tenant displacement.

