Oakland Mayor Announces Protections for Tenants at DIY Spaces Following Ghost Ship Fire
In the wake of the deadly fire that killed 36 people at Oakland, California's Ghost Ship warehouse in December, DIY arts venues across the country have faced increased pressure from landlords, law enforcement, pro-Trump internet vigilantes , and the public. Today, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf issued an executive order intended to promote safety at DIY spaces while avoiding evictions and tenant displacement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|55 min
|Dudley
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Sickofit
|17,458
|17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|Mishdaddy
|144
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Jan 7
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC