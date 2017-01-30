Oakland man shot in Antioch, Saturday night, police seek shooter
On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at about 9:44 PM, APD officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Cavallo Road for several gunshots heard in the area. A 35 year-old male Oakland resident was located suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Antioch Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 min
|melvin perez
|20,787
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|Barros chingon
|297
|Jazz &Crab feed
|6 hr
|Brian6500
|1
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Jan 26
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC