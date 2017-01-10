Oakland: Jackknifed big rig snarls I-880 traffic
The accident happened about 9:09 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-880 near the Seventh Street off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol said no one was injured and what caused the driver to jackknife has not been determined yet.
