Oakland: Ignacio De La Fuente is back
Ignacio De La Fuente, the gruff, influential former Oakland councilman, is returning to the limelight, this time as a member of the Coliseum authority board at what is perhaps its most critical time in two decades. His return comes as the Raiders are packing for Las Vegas and the Warriors are headed across the bay to San Francisco.
