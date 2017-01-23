Oakland: Fruitvale landlords have 40 days to make apartments safe and inhabitable

The owners of a dangerously run-down apartment building in the Fruitvale neighborhood have less than two months to make the property safe for tenants or risk being in contempt of court, Oakland City Attorney Barbara J. Parker announced Monday. To enforce its tenant protection ordinance, the city in 2016 sued the owners of a 30-unit apartment building at 1620 Fruitvale Ave. that had been subject of health and safety complaints for years.

