Oakland: Fitness training to benefit Crocker Highlands

Preston Ray Smith, of Oakland's Preston Ray Fitness, will host the 24-hour Fitness Training Fundraiser to support the Crocker Highlands Elementary PTA at The Working Body, 399 Grand Ave., Oakland, from 6 a.m. on Feb. 3 to 6 a.m. on Feb. 4. The goal of this fundraiser is to have groups of local families and friends training each hour for the full 24 hours. The minimum donation for the event is $25 per person and all proceeds go to benefit Crocker Highlands Elementary School.

