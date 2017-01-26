Oakland Fire Fund has Paid $0 to Victims

On Dec. 3, the day after a devastating fire tore through the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, a small nonprofit in San Francisco took charge of collecting contributions. "Every penny that is donated here should go to the fire victims' funeral expenses, medical expenses and health-related expenses," said Josette Melchor, founder of Gray Area Foundation for The Arts.

