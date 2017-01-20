Oakland fire chief threatens to sue hills resident in contentious meeting
In a fiery 10-minute rant on Thursday night, Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed, seen here at an earlier Ghost Ship fire news conference, threatened to sue an Oakland hills homeowner and called a fire prevention committee biased against her. OAKLAND - Years of contentious meetings between Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed and an Oakland hills' fire prevention committee boiled over Thursday night when the chief, in a 10-minute rant, threatened to sue a homeowner and claimed the organization was biased against her and used her as a scapegoat for problems in the hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|Barros chingon
|245
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|5 hr
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Dudley
|20,771
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|WhistleBlower
|17,457
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Fri
|CBee
|15
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC