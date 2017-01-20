Oakland fire chief threatens to sue hills resident in contentious meeting

In a fiery 10-minute rant on Thursday night, Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed, seen here at an earlier Ghost Ship fire news conference, threatened to sue an Oakland hills homeowner and called a fire prevention committee biased against her. OAKLAND - Years of contentious meetings between Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed and an Oakland hills' fire prevention committee boiled over Thursday night when the chief, in a 10-minute rant, threatened to sue a homeowner and claimed the organization was biased against her and used her as a scapegoat for problems in the hills.

