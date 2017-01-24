Oakland: Exhibit looks at fun in Victorian Oakland

The Camron-Stanford House Museum in Oakland is hosting "Nanty Narking," a new exhibit that opens Jan. 29 which explores the ways Victorian Oakland residents found to entertain themselves at home and abroad. According to Passing English of the Victorian Era, a Dictionary of Heterodox English, Slang, and Phrase, the phrase is London tavern slang from the first half of the 19th century meaning "great fun."

