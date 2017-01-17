Oakland City Council Questions Need for Court-Appointed Police Monitor, Delays Renewing Contracts
In a surprise move, the Oakland City Council voted Tuesday night not to renew two contracts with the court-appointed monitor and compliance director who oversees the city's troubled police department. The agreements - one with Police Performance Solutions and another with Warshaw and Associates - were to be renewed for a full year and would have cost Oakland a combined $887,076.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
