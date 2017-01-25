Oakland: CHP stops wrong-way I-580 dr...

Oakland: CHP stops wrong-way I-580 driver, reunites him with family

9 hrs ago

An 89-year-old San Leandro man reported missing by family members was safely returned to his family's care early Wednesday after a spike strip stopped the car he drove the wrong way along Interstate 580 at high speeds for nearly 10 miles, the California Highway Patrol said. Around 1:40 a.m., a CHP sergeant driving eastbound on I-580 near the MacArthur Maze saw a Lincoln Town Car driving eastbound in westbound lanes.

Oakland, CA

