Oakland: Castlemont charter school to close next month

The school closure was announced earlier this month, and the approximately 85 students attending the school will be moved to nearby Oakland Unified School District-run Parker Elementary starting Feb. 6, said Gloria Lee, executive director of Educate 78, which provided a grant for the charter school's start-up. Lee said she wanted to commend the school board and district for stepping up to help find a new home for the students.

