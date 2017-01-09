Oakland: Car rams front of Montclair store

A car jumped the sidewalk and rammed the front of a business in Oakland's Montclair district on Monday morning, but no one was injured, police said. A 66-year-old woman driving a Toyota Camry was pulling into a parking stall when she hit the accelerator by mistake, swiped a nearby car and hit the front of the Hula women's clothing store on LaSalle Avenue, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.