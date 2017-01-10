Oakland: Both directions on I-880 reo...

Oakland: Both directions on I-880 reopen, power lines cleared from roadway

20 hrs ago

Weather-related travel woes doubled Tuesday afternoon after live power lines fell across both directions of Interstate 880 in East Oakland, trapping motorists in their vehicles and starting a brush fire, authorities said. The wires, brought down by a big-rig truck on city streets that struck a pole, fell about 12:22 p.m. mainly onto the southbound lanes of the freeway, just north of High Street, the California Highway Patrol said.

