Oakland: Benefit set to aid Montclair teacher who lost home in fire

Staff members of Academia de Mi Abuela in Montclair Village are rallying together in support of a preschool teacher who recently lost her home to a fire over the holidays. Members will hold a potluck to help raise money for Yeneldis Diaz from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at 2162 Mountain Blvd., Suite 300, in Montclair Village.

