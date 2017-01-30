Oakland Asks Judge to Throw Out Coal Lawsuit
The City of Oakland filed a motion in federal court today asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit aimed at neutralizing the city's recently enacted ban on the storage and handling of coal. Oakland was sued in December by developer Phil Tagami and his company, the Oakland Bulk Oversized Terminal.
