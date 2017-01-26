New private East Bay ferry launches, immediately gets into permit trouble

Tideline , a cushy new private ferry service based in Marin, launched last summer, but only today began venturing into waters around the East Bay and the treacherous legal mishaps on its shores. With boats dubbed the Osprey and Heron , Tideline offers cushy 20-30 minutes cruises across bay waters for commuters willing to pay $8-$11 one-way for views, TV, and WiFi in lieu of taking the bridge or BART.

