Montera Middle School in Oakland closed due to power outage
The power went out Tuesday after a tree knocked over some power lines near the school located at 5555 Ascot Dr. Good morning, Montera Middle School Community. Because of an ongoing power outage, classes have been cancelled and school's closed.
