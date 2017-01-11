Montera Middle School in Oakland clos...

Montera Middle School in Oakland closed due to power outage

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

The power went out Tuesday after a tree knocked over some power lines near the school located at 5555 Ascot Dr. Good morning, Montera Middle School Community. Because of an ongoing power outage, classes have been cancelled and school's closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... 20 hr Dudley 2
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Jan 7 Mr Wilson 75
News Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ... Jan 5 inbred Genius 1
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? Jan 3 Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 3
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler Jan 3 RiccardoFire 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,607 • Total comments across all topics: 277,818,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC