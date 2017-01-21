Menlo Park residents take part in Oak...

Menlo Park residents take part in Oakland and San Jose Women's Marches

The good people of Menlo Park who attended Women's Marches in San Jose or Oakland today - as well as Washington, DC - are flooding the InMenlo mailbox with photos - and that's great. Estimates are that 500,000 people marched in Washington, 60,000 in Oakland, and 25,000 in San Jose.

