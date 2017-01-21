Menlo Park residents take part in Oakland and San Jose Women's Marches
The good people of Menlo Park who attended Women's Marches in San Jose or Oakland today - as well as Washington, DC - are flooding the InMenlo mailbox with photos - and that's great. Estimates are that 500,000 people marched in Washington, 60,000 in Oakland, and 25,000 in San Jose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InMenlo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|47 min
|Sweet J
|17,458
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Sat
|Barros chingon
|245
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|Sat
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Jan 20
|CBee
|15
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC